World of Winter Festival kicks off in Grand Rapids Jan. 6

The two-month festival will include over 100 free events, activities and outdoor art installations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting next week and lasting through the beginning of March, downtown Grand Rapids will be full of things to do and see during the World of Winter Festival.

The popular event is back and highlighting the beautiful winter months in West Michigan.

From street performing fire breathers, to massive ice sculptures, to daily walking tours, the two-month long festival has something for everyone.

The festival is organized by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and is said to be the largest winter festival in the Midwest.

Among the highlights at the festival are over two dozen large outdoor art installations scattered around downtown.

Some of the larger displays during the festival will be:

Talking Heads - Two massive heads covered in lights that display countless emotions and reactions to one another. The installation will be located on the Gillett Bridge from Jan. 6 through March 5.

Starry Night - This large homage to Vincent van Gogh's famous painting is illuminated by thousands of LED lights and will be situated in Ah-Nab-Awen Park from Jan. 6 through March 5.

Angels of Freedom - An illuminated halo hangs between two large angel wings to remind visitors that we are all angels and should be loved. The installation will be on the Blue Bridge Jan. 6 through March 5.

House of Cards - 128 light boxes that depict playing cards stacked on one another are illuminated night and day. The installation will be located at 300 Monroe Ave. from Jan. 6 through March 5.

Messie the Grand River Monster - An inflatable river monster with 14 foot long purple tentacles will be displayed at the DeVos Place Balcony by the Gillett Bridge from Jan. 6 through March 5.

Many other art installations will be located throughout the downtown. A complete list can be found here.

In addition to the art installations, you can enjoy a huge range of activities like a silent disco, a variety of walking tours, cultural story time events, food truck rallies, drag queen events, scavenger hunts, concerts and much more.

The silent disco has come to be one of the favorite events of the festival and this year it will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Another popular event is the "Winter's a DRAG" drag brunch at Calder Plaza on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Find a complete list of events at here.

Check out a video of the World of Winter from 2022 here.

