GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two world-renowned global artists will be at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids at 123 Ionia Ave. SW. One of the shows will donate all their funds to help children in Sierra Leone.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Fatoumata Diawara will be performing at 6 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform at 7:30 p.m. on March 12 and March 13.

A photo of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, an African acapella group. Photo provided by Studio C in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Studio C

Quinn Mathews, the General Manager for the Listening Room says that the space is intimate and that they're excited to have such artists come in to perform.

All of of proceeds from Fatoumata's two concerts will go to benefit Schools for Sierra Leone. This Grand Rapids organization supports education and literacy teaching in Sierra Leone, Africa.

A photo of children from a school benefiting from Schools for Sierra Leone. Image provided by Studio C in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Studio C

