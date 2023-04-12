Wyoming Spring Carnival kicks off April 28

Come and enjoy carnival rides, games, food, prizes and more at Lamar Park starting on April 28.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming's annual Spring Carnival at Lamar Park is back again and the city is inviting the community to come enjoy the 10-day event.

The more than a decade-long tradition is back again beginning on April 28 and lasting through May 7.

The Wyoming Spring Carnival will have carnival rides, food, games, prizes and more.

“The Spring Carnival is a great opportunity for people of all ages to come out and celebrate the change in seasons,” said Krashawn Martin, director of Wyoming Parks & Recreation. “It’s a chance for us to build on a community tradition that funds a good cause impacting youth in Wyoming.”

Ticket sales help support youth scholarships and programming through the Wyoming Parks & Recreation Department.

Wyoming Spring Carnival Hours

Friday, April 28 - 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 - noon until 8:30 p.m.

- noon until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 - noon until 8:30 p.m.

- noon until 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 - 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 - 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

- 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 - noon until 8:30 p.m.

- noon until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 - noon until 8:30 p.m.

Ticket prices for the carnival have not been announced yet, but the Wyoming Parks & Recreation Department has a $3 off coupon available here.

Check back the week before the carnival for prices.

