Yassou Greek Cultural Festival kicks off today in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Yassou Greek Cultural Festival returns to Grand Rapids today and tomorrow at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The annual festival boasts two days of Greek culture, food, music and more on Friday and Saturday.

Yassou Greek Cultural Festival kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. with a church blessing of the grounds. After the blessing, all of the festivities get underway.

Live music will be performed by ONIERO on both days of the festival from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Here is a full schedule of events at the festival:

Friday, Aug. 18 - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3 p.m. - Church Blessing of the grounds

4:30 p.m. - Greek Cooking Demonstration

5 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - High School & Middle School Group

6 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - Little Angels and Elementary Group

7 p.m. - Church Tour

7:30 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - High School & Middle School Group

8:30 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - Young Adults

8:45 p.m. - Greek Dance Lessons

Saturday, Aug. 19 - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1:30 p.m. - Church Tour

3:30 p.m. - Greek Cooking Demonstration

4 p.m. - Church Tour

5 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - High School & Middle School Group

5:30 p.m. - Greek Cooking Demonstration

6 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - Little Angels and Elementary Group

7 p.m. - Church Tour

7:30 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - High School & Middle School Group

8:30 p.m. - Greek Dance Performance - Young Adults

8:45 p.m. - Greek Dance Lessons

There will also be a full menu of Greek food available at the food tent with classics like gyro sandwiches, lamb shank dinners and baklava. Get a full menu of foods at the festival here.

Admission to the Yassou Greek Cultural Festival is $3 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. Pricing for food and drinks can be found here.

In years past, there has been a takeout option on Sundays. Last year, the festival had such a great turnout that they ran out of food and had to cancel Sunday's event.

This year the festival is reduced to two days and there is no takeout option for food.

You can learn more about the festival at GRGreekFest.com.

