DETROIT — The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 41st Emmys were held Saturday evening in Detroit.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was honored to take home six Emmys for our work, after being nominated for 18 awards.

The event took place at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater on Saturday, June 15. For more information on the Michigan Emmy Awards, click here.

This year's winners included:

Forest Kindergarten, Education/Schools Emmy Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert

Visual Storytelling Emmy Evan Linnert

The Love of His Life, Children/Youth/Teens - News Feature Emmy Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert

This is My Heartbeat Song, Health/Science - News Feature Emmy (tie) Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert

Nick LaFave, Writer - News Emmy (tie)

Brent Ashcroft Writing Composite Emmy (tie)

Other nominees from 13 ON YOUR SIDE were:

