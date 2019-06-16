DETROIT — The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 41st Emmys were held Saturday evening in Detroit.
13 ON YOUR SIDE was honored to take home six Emmys for our work, after being nominated for 18 awards.
The event took place at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater on Saturday, June 15. For more information on the Michigan Emmy Awards, click here.
This year's winners included:
- Forest Kindergarten, Education/Schools Emmy
- Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert
- Visual Storytelling Emmy
- Evan Linnert
- The Love of His Life, Children/Youth/Teens - News Feature Emmy
- Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert
- This is My Heartbeat Song, Health/Science - News Feature Emmy (tie)
- Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert
- Nick LaFave, Writer - News Emmy (tie)
- Brent Ashcroft Writing Composite Emmy (tie)
Other nominees from 13 ON YOUR SIDE were:
- Her Year of Beer, Feature News Report - Light Feature Emmy
- Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert
- Saving Recess, Human Interest - Single News Story Emmy
- We Bought a Bomber, Historic/Cultural - News Feature Emmy
- Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert
- The King of Distraction, Human Interest - News Feature Emmy
- Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert
- Dementia in the Family, Historic/Cultural -News Feature Emmy
- Valerie Lego and John Linsley
- West Michigan's Lead Problem, Environment Emmy
- The one with the two brothers, Human Interest - News Single Story Emmy
- Jaleesa Irizarry
- Birth Certificate Fiasco, Politics/Government - News Single Story/Feature Emmy
- John Linsley
- One Woman Band Composite, Video Journalist Emmy
- Jaleesa Irizarry
- Nick LaFave, Talent - Anchor News Emmy
- 13 Morning Food Fun, News Promo - Image Emmy
- Alex Poehlman
- 13 ON YOUR SIDE ArtPrize - News Promo - Single Spot Emmy
- Jonathan Flis
For a full list of the nominees, click here.
