They call it the World's Happiest 5K and that's because there is color, foam, and all sorts of fun involved. Plus, it isn't timed and there is no competition. The Color Run is happening in downtown Grand Rapids July 28, 2018.

Participants will get the chance to get moving and be part of "The Hero Tour" which is this year's theme.

There is a party afterward at Calder Plaza for everyone who participated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM