WYOMING, Mich. - One 6-year-old's wish to go to Disney is coming true, but what trip would be complete without a sendoff party?

Lucas is from Hamilton and is a pediatric cardiology patient at Metro Health. On Wednesday, Metro Health staff surprised him with a Disney-theme party to send him off to Disney. There were themed cupcakes and tons of signs.

Make-A-Wish Michigan gifted Lucas and his family the trip to Disney to grant his wish.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM