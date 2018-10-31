WYOMING, Mich. - One 6-year-old's wish to go to Disney is coming true, but what trip would be complete without a sendoff party?

Lucas is from Hamilton and is a pediatric cardiology patient at Metro Health. On Wednesday, Metro Health staff surprised him with a Disney-theme party to send him off to Disney. There were themed cupcakes and tons of signs.

Make-A-Wish Michigan gifted Lucas and his family the trip to Disney to grant his wish.

