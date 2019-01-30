MUSKEGON, Mich. — What better way to hear that you've got a snow day? Through song, of course!

Mona Shores Public Schools students were serenaded by special education teacher, Emily Basse. Basse recorded herself singing about the student's snow day to the popular "Shallow" from the motion picture "A Star is Born."

Superintendent Bill O'Brien shared Basse's video message on Tuesday evening, tweeting "Seeing as my singing barely qualifies as singing, I am doing what all good teachers do and leaning on an amazing colleague..."

Check out the video here!

