GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you didn't know, Feb. 5 is National Weather Person's Day! Today, stations and viewers all across the country are showing their appreciate for their forecasters and meteorologist, including 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The morning crew procured a lazy-boy chair and snacks, including some Brose´, to surprise morning meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer.

GR Cookies by Design/Cupcake by Design sent over a delicious looking weather-related cookie bouquet that featured all our weather people as well.

13 On Your Side Today is National Weatherperson's Day, and GR Cookies by Design/Cupcake by Design are helping us celebrate with these personalized cookies of George Lessens, Alana Nehring, Aaron Ofseyer and...

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.