HOLLAND, Mich. - Battle of the Gain's is rescheduling their event "On The Rebound" after the event got canceled due to rain.

Even through busy schedules, Battle of the Gain's decided to reschedule the event in honor of Mac Miller, Robin Williams, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain and all those who can never be "On the Rebound" again. Battle of the Gain's is working to help teens fight through their battles no matter how hard they get as well as helping them to make gains in their life.

The 3rd Annual Gains event will feature basketball and flag-football tournaments, music, food, an expo show and then a group prayer at 3:30 p.m. for America to come together and life each other up. Battle of the Gains hopes that this will be the most meaningful event of the year.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Holland State Park.

The sports tournament and expo is free to the public. You can also register teams and volunteer at the event by visiting their website.

