The spookiest day of the year is nearly here and an expert in scares is The Haunt.

The Haunt has been scaring West Michigan for 18 years, but this year, the haunted attraction is in a new location with new ownership.

New owners have brought different terrors at the attraction, including four themed scares. The Haunt is now located at 1256 28th Street SW in Wyoming, one block west of Rogers Plaza.

You still have time for a fright before the end of the season. Check out the schedule on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM