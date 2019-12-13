GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our Box Office Mom, Jackie Solberg, is back with what's new in theaters and giving you a parent's perspective on what your kids might be hoping to see.

This week, Jackie is taking a look at "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and "Playmobile." Two action-packed films that may or may not be right for your children.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 buckets

Release Date: November 22, 2019

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 10+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) has had a difficult life. He's a very cynical journalist for Esquire magazine, and he’s very upset when asked to do a special edition on “heroes.” His editor wants him to write a profile piece about Fred “Mister Rogers” Rogers (Tom Hanks). Lloyd claims that Mister Rogers, “plays with puppets for a living.” However, it ends up that Lloyd’s interview with the kind and compassionate man, Mister Rogers, changes his life forever. Based on a true story, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a wonderful and heartfelt story about love, forgiveness, and wanting to become a better person.

Solberg says the film will spark some great parent/child conversations. Fred Rogers impresses upon Lloyd the importance of forgiveness- something that Lloyd needs to do. Overall this is a wonderful and inspirational film- good for a family with pre-teens and teens.

Sexual Content: Mild

A married couple kiss and snuggle in bed.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

Two characters get into a fight. We see their cuts and bruises after the altercation. A character collapses from a medical condition.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

We hear "damn," and "hell."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Adults drink. One character is an alcoholic and we see him drunk at a wedding.

There are references regarding substance abuse.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Playmobile

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 buckets

Release Date: December 6, 2019

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 6+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her little brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) love action and adventure. One of their favorite things to play is “Viking and Knight” with their Playmobil set. However, when their parents die in a car crash Marla’s longing for adventure slows down as she becomes the caretaker for Charlie. Though peril ensues when Charlie magically disappears into the Playmobil world. Now Marla encounters a unique experience as she must travel to find her brother, and bring him back home. Playmobil: The Movie is an animated adventure based on the popular figurine toy.

Sexual Content: Mild

Flirting

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Mature subject matter of death as the two young siblings parents die in a car accident.

Playmobil toys fight against each other with swords and other weapons.

Vehicles are blown up.

Several of the toys are frozen by a freeze ray.

An alien electrocutes some guards with her tentacles.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Name calling such as “wench,” idiot,” scum,” jerks,” and “pea brain.”

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

A character goes unconscious after drinking a drugged martini.

A character spills a sleep serum on himself.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall this is a fun and entertaining film for young kids. Parents need to be aware of the moderate violent content.

