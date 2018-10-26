When it comes to beer, West Michigan has some of the best. When it comes to the wedding industry, there are some great options too. The Rockford Wedding Studio is bringing you the best of both.

On Sunday, October 28, grab your fiance and head out into Grand Rapids. Tickets for the Beer Hop Bridal Show include entrance into the event, a limo ride between locations, a beer stein for $1 refills during the event, and a bag with coupons and goodies inside.

It's a 21+ event, sponsored by Founders Brewing Company, New Holland's Knickerbocker, and Long Road Distillery. There will be wedding venders at each location for couples to talk with and potentially hire for their wedding.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event goes until 5 p.m.

