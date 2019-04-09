Hakuna matata! If you can't get enough of Disney's "The Lion King," have no worries.

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced tickets for the popular musical go on sale Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. "The Lion King" will start showing on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the DeVos Hall's stage for a two-week run through Sunday, December 1.

"The Lion King" has been on Broadway for 21 years and continues to be one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. It's been seen by more than 20-million theatergoers. The news of it coming to Grand Rapids follows its recent re-release to theaters with stars like Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michal Key, Eric Andre, and James Earl Jones.

The Disney film brought in $185 million domestically and $531 million in the global box office.

Tickets for the stage performance at the DeVos Hall will be available in-person at DeVos Place Grand Gallery Box Office and online at www.broadwaygrandrapids.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Broadway Grand Rapids Box office or by phone at 616-235-6285.

