WALKER, Mich. - Tuesday, Nov. 27, is Giving Tuesday. It's the biggest day of the year for organizations, charities and non-profits to ask for donations.

Just after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a way people can help out important parts of their communities, while also getting the tax benefits of making donations to charity.

This year, SpartanNash, and Chow Hound Pet Supplies are hoping to help out the Humane Society of West Michigan. The two companies will be matching monetary donations on Giving Tuesday. Both will match up to $5,000.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is also raising money by working with Elk Brewing. From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, anyone who buys something at Elk Brewing and mentions the humane society will be helping out. The brewery will be donating 15 percent of their sales Tuesday to the HSWM.

