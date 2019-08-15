MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new themed section of Michigan's Adventure is coming next year.

The amusement park will debut its new Peanuts themed kids’ area, Camp Snoopy, for spring of 2020.

Camp Snoopy will feature five family rides, including a family-friendly roller coaster and beautiful natural landscaping with plenty of shaded seating and pathways that offer something to explore around every corner.

For 2020, Camp Snoopy adds five new rides aimed to please families with kids from toddlers to tweens.

In addition, the new Beagle Scout Acres features a large climb-and-play structure with lots of interactive features and things to climb.

Season passes for the 2020 season are currently on sale at the lowest price of the season. Guests purchasing a 2020 season pass will receive unlimited visits during the 2019 season. Michigan’s Adventure opens for the 2020 season in May.

For more details visit www.miadventure.com.

