BELMONT, Mich. - About 22 former Mary Free Bed patients took to the Cannonsburg Ski Area slopes on Saturday. It was all part of 2019’s Adaptive Downhill Ski Clinic. The skiers were accompanied by around 47 ski instructor volunteers.

The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., was put on as a partnership between Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Cannonsburg Ski Area and Kentwood Parks and Recreation.

In a statement, the hospital said the clinic provides, “opportunity for individuals of all abilities to build new skills, develop independence and gain confidence through snow sports.”

For Jamie Jazdyk, skiing was just another activity to cross of her list.

“I was asked at Mary Free Bed last year what do I want to do. I said I want to see how many sports I can do and see if I actually have potential." Jazdyk said. "That’s one of the best things about Mary Free Bed, is that they take the time to ask the question, 'what do you want to do?'”

Jazdyk has a neuromuscular auto immune disease which eliminates sensation below her knees and limits function of her arms and leg

“Skiing is one of the those things that’s just in your blood, and today when these two gentleman took me out there and set me free down the hill, it felt that like that same feeling I never thought I’d have again,” Jazdyk said.

On Saturday, she got to relive the activity she grew up doing.

“It was one of the best days of my entire life, and that’s no kidding,” she said.

Josh Szymanski, President of Cannonsburg Challenged Ski Association, said the idea of the event was promoting inclusivity.

“The point of the program is to really get these athletes out amongst their families if their families ski or the rest of the ski community. So we use the whole hill, the whole lodge and bring them in, feed them lunch and ski wherever they want to ski out here,” Szymanski said.

He added that this was a try it out day, promoting their five-week adaptive ski program.

He said today was about exposure, which is why volunteers came out and equipment was donated.

“We can get just about anybody with any limitation down the hill with the equipment that we have, and that’s something we’re really proud of,” Szymanski said.

