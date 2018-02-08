SANDUSKY, Ohio -- It’s almost time to say goodbye.

Cedar Point has announced they are closing the Witches’ Wheel spinning thrill ride next month.

“As with most things that we do, it’s in the interest of future expansion,” park spokesperson Tony Clark said on Cedar Point’s blog. “But what does THAT mean? We’re not ready to say.”

Park officials say more than 24 million people have climbed aboard since the ride first opened in 1977.

►MORE | What it's like to experience Steel Vengeance

If you're not familiar, the Witches’ Wheel takes up a small space just steps from the Gemini midway.

Witches’ Wheel will stir up its final spin on Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 3.

Cedar Point has not yet revealed any details regarding their 2019 plans.

Take a virtual ride:

© 2018 WKYC