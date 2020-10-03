SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point unleashed a big surprise Tuesday morning. The Sandusky scream park is offering all guests free admission for a special pre-season event before the park opens to the general public.

This nostalgic-centric event -- “Just For Fun Weekend” -- will take place May 2-3 from noon until 6 p.m. in celebration of the park’s 150th anniversary season.

“Relive Cedar Point’s past when visiting the park was free and each attraction had its own ticket price,” park officials said.

To attend, all guests are required to RSVP (scroll down for a link to RSVP) and reserve a complimentary ticket. Parking is included. Rides, however, are not.

“Guests who would like unlimited access to available rides must purchase a ride wristband online for $20.20 at the same time as their RSVP ticket reservation,” park officials explain. “No tickets or wristbands will be available at the park.”

Rides currently scheduled to be open are:

Blue Streak

GateKeeper

maXair

Raptor

Valravn

Wicked Twister

WindSeeker

Kiddy Kingdom

Planet Snoopy

Cadillac Cars

Cedar Downs

Dodgem

Matterhorn

Ocean Motion

Scrambler

Sky Ride

Tiki Twirl

Troika

Because of demand, park officials anticipate all complimentary tickets could sell out. RSVP for the event right now HERE. It's important to note that 2020 season passes are NOT valid for this preseason event, nor are the park's all-season drink / dining plans or Fast Lane upgrades.

Other highlights of the Just For Fun Weekend include:

Be among the first to try new treats at the French Quarter Confections

Visit with Peanuts characters

Watch a film in the Jack Aldrich Theatre celebrating Cedar Point’s history

Buy limited-edition merchandise at Celebration Central

But that's not all...

SESQUICENTENNIAL GALA

The park is also hosting a formal party inside the Cedar Point Ballroom on Saturday, May 2 from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The “Sesquicentennial Gala” will take place in “the very same space that hosted so many famous big bands, majestic dances and grand events of days gone by."

This gala will include live music from the Bluewater Kings, which is a 13-piece band.

“Attendees will enjoy roving entertainment, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres stations, an official party toast and displays featuring memorabilia from Cedar Point’s storied past,” park officials said.

A limited number of tickets will be available for $150 starting March 16. This ticket includes admission, parking and a commemorative anniversary gift crafted by Cedar Point’s own artisans.

You can buy tickets for that event HERE.

Finally…

PLATINUM PASSHOLDER PREVIEW NIGHTS

All 2020 Platinum Passholders are invited to experience the park before the season officially opens to the public with special preview nights Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7 from 4-8 p.m.

During the preview nights, Platinum Passholders will be among the first to climb aboard the new Snake River Expedition ride.

The following rides are also expected to be open for the preview nights:

Midway Carousel

Ocean Motion

Sky Ride

Blue Streak

Raptor

Valravn

Cedar Downs

Cadillac Cars

Kiddy Kingdom

Scrambler

Matterhorn

GateKeeper

Wicked Twister

Giant Wheel

Troika

maXair

Dodgem

Tiki Twirl

WindSeeker

Free samples will also be available from some of Cedar Point’s new food locations before they make their 2020 debut, including French Quarter Confections, The Roost, The Mac Shack and The Corral.

This event is for Platinum Passholders only, and an RSVP is required for this event as well since availability is limited.

You can RSVP for this event now HERE.

The park officially opens to the general public on Saturday, May 9. See what else is new for the 2020 season HERE.

