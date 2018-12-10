On October 20, kids in West Michigan have a chance to get their hands dirty while they learn. It's National Chemistry Week, and at Woodland Mall, local chemists are celebrating by giving demonstrations for visitors.

The theme this year for the event is "Chemistry is Out of this World!" Visitors and chemists will focus on chemistry and outer space. It is sponsored by the American Chemical Society.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m. on that Saturday.

