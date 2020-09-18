Chrysanthemums & More! exhibition explores untamed aspects of fall

The exhibition has been around for over two decades, and each year it offers something new.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each year we know fall is here, when a special exhibit at Meijer Gardens returns. Chrysanthemums & More! has become an annual tradition for West Michiganders.

Chrysanthemums, or mums, are a favorite fall flower. There’s nothing quite like this exhibition, anywhere else in Michigan.

It displays dozens of different plant varieties, including hundreds of different mums, all of which were grown locally.

The exhibition is featured in several indoor and outdoor areas at the gardens, but the center point is the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse.

That’s where you’ll find a floor-to-ceiling chrysanthemum display.

This year's theme is "Naturally," to show the untamed side of the season.

“We're taking some of these untamed things that are happening naturally out in the environment, so the color change of leaves and establishment of seed heads, and textures that we see in fall in natural areas,” said Steve LaWarre, the director of horticulture at Meijer Gardens. “We're utilizing that as an inspiration for this exhibition. ”

There are also several activities to check out during the exhibition, including the Fall Bonsai Show on Oct. 3 and 4, Fall Family Day on Oct. 3, and Hallowee-ones on Oct. 23.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 1. It’s included with general admission, and is free for members.

For more information about the activities and admission prices, go to the Meijer Gardens website.

