GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's one of the favorites at Frederik Meijer Gardens — Chrysanthemums and More is back!

Horticulture manager Wendy Overbeck joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Sunday to talk about the exhibit and what you can expect.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.