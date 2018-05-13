GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Cider Week GR gets underway Sunday May 13, 2018. The celebration goes until May 19, culminating with a cider festival on Gillett Bridge in Grand Rapids.

There are multiple events happening throughout the week like tastings, trolley tours, and food specials visitors can take advantage of. A list of events can be found here.

Michigan is a big producer of apples, so don't forget to celebrate one of the big products created with them. Grand Rapids can be about more than just beer.

