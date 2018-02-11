From November 7 until November 18, 2018 West Michigan can get a better look at the alcoholic beverages Grand Rapids has to offer that aren't beer. Cocktail Week GR includes more than 35 participating distilleries, bars, and restaurants. They will offer specialty cocktails featuring Michigan made products, as well as food pairing for each cocktail.

The Grand Rapids Wine, Beer, and Food Festival will also take place during Cocktail Week, as well as other cocktail themed events throughout the city. You can find one that fits your taste here.

Long Road Distillers is celebrating the return of Long Road MICHIGIN, and offering tours of their facility.

Gray Skies Distillery is releasing their Straight Rye Whiskey, and New Holland Brewing is offering guided tours of their Knickerbocker location so you can learn more about the brewing and distilling process.

