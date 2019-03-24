GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spring has sprung in Michigan, and while most of us are excited for the sun and warmth, spring in Michigan isn't very predictable and we often find ourselves struggling to dress for all the ups and downs.

Take a page from local fashion expert, stylist and personal shopper Michelle Krick, from Michelle Krick Style, on how to have fun dabbling in the latest trends while also layering up. Because you don't want to be too cold in the morning and too hot by the afternoon.

Michelle's favorite trends for spring:

Cropped pants : While it's not warm enough for shorts just yet, it's the perfect time to get the ankles out! Cropped pants can be pairs with flats, heels and booties -- making it easy to find the right shoe for the day/night while staying on trend.

: While it's not warm enough for shorts just yet, it's the perfect time to get the ankles out! Cropped pants can be pairs with flats, heels and booties -- making it easy to find the right shoe for the day/night while staying on trend. Animal prints, especially snakeskin : Feeling wild? Try out some animal prints, mixing them in with your favorite basics if you're not sure. Starting small with shoes, bags and other printed accessories is the just enough of the trend without feeling like an exhibit at the zoo.

: Feeling wild? Try out some animal prints, mixing them in with your favorite basics if you're not sure. Starting small with shoes, bags and other printed accessories is the just enough of the trend without feeling like an exhibit at the zoo. Jumpsuits : Also know as the fastest way to look like you've tried really hard without actually having to try hard at all. Jumpsuits are incredibly versatile and can work for vacation, travel, nights out and the office when styled right.

: Also know as the fastest way to look like you've tried really hard without actually having to try hard at all. Jumpsuits are incredibly versatile and can work for vacation, travel, nights out and the office when styled right. Blazers: The apex of functionality and style, a blazer is perfect for spring in Michigan. Providing added warmth and a classically fashionable layer over pretty much anything. Blazers can be black, navy, hot pink, plaid, fitted, over-sized, pastel, belted or double-breasted -- anything that strikes your fancy is the right move!

The apex of functionality and style, a blazer is perfect for spring in Michigan. Providing added warmth and a classically fashionable layer over pretty much anything. Blazers can be black, navy, hot pink, plaid, fitted, over-sized, pastel, belted or double-breasted -- anything that strikes your fancy is the right move! Athleisure: A trend that is going strong. Cool and comfortable, athleisure is a combination of active wear an relaxed leisure wear that everyone can rock with ease. It's easy to layer on the pieces and can be extra sporty or lean into the leisurely side of the look.

If you're interested in getting styled by Michelle or want to see more from her, check out her Instagram or Facebook, or visit her website at www.michellekrickstyle.com. You can also search Eventbrite for her latest workshops, which often focus on both personal style and incorporating seasonal trends.

