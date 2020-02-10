Community theater and minor league baseball collide for weekend show

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on live shows on October 2 and 3, at Fifth Third Ballpark.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This year there’s been no shortage of creative ideas and adaptations as a result of the pandemic.

This weekend you have the chance to check out the outcome of a new kind of collaboration, Broadway at the Ballpark.

The two worlds of community theater and minor league baseball are colliding at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on live shows on October 2 and 3, at 6:30 and 8:30 each night.

Instead of a normal seat, you buy a ticket for a 12-by-12 foot plot in the outfield. You can have up to 6 people in each, and it costs $100. Tickets are for sale online only, on the ballpark’s website.

Remember lawn chairs, blankets and your mask, which you’re required to wear outside your spot.

Back in March the Civic Theatre canceled its summer shows, costing them over $750,000 in lost revenue.

Since then, they put on over 250 driveway cabaret performances at people’s homes. But this is the first time in months they’ve taken to a larger stage.

“It's actually a concert format, and it's songs from all different shows that we've done over the years at Civic Theatre, and a few that we haven't too,” said Ben Greene, the director of marketing at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. “So it's classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Some of the shows people will recognize, the Wizard of Oz, The Little Mermaid. We're doing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights. There's all sorts of different shows that will be featured.”

On October 9, indoor theaters and performance venues can reopen in Michigan.

The Civic Theatre is planning to return to the Meijer Majestic Theatre for the holiday season with a production of A Christmas Carol.

But at the end of this month, they’re doing a Dracula drive-in series in The DeltaPlex parking lot.

The Civic Theatre is treating all of these events as fundraisers. If you’d like to support them, and all their volunteer performers, you can make a donation on their website.

