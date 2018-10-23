GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Who doesn't love corgis? A bunch of the furry pups will be headed to Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday, October 27. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., corgis and their owners are invited to hang out and have fun together.

The event is free, but everyone is encouraged to donate to Paws with a Cause. There will be information about Paws with a Cause available for anyone interested in learning more.

There will be a fenced in area for dogs to play in, food trucks, and a corgi Halloween costume contest.

