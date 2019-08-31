NEW ERA, Mich. — Fall doesn't have to mean you stop eating ice cream. Yes, ice cream is often considered a summer treat, but Country Dairy is offering up some fall flavors to keep you coming back for more. They dropped by the station with their Apple Pie a La Mode and Pumpkin Cheesecake flavors.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, Country Dairy is hosting their "Run with the Cows 5K" for the sixth year. The run starts at 9 a.m. at the Country Dairy Farm Store in New Era. Entry costs $20 per person or $50 per family with kids under 18 years old. The proceeds from the run benefit The Gulu Country Dairy Project and Mission Outreach Scholarship Fund.

The Gulu Country Dairy Project helps teach people in Uganda about modern dairy farming methods and helps them become confident enough to start their own farms. It is a training facility with the goal of creating more jobs and providing healthy and nutritious dairy products to the area.

The Mission Outreach Scholarship Fund helps various mission teams feed children, and provide basic necessities in places like Honduras, Cambodia, and India.

