ALLEGAN, Mich. — Billboard chart toppers Dan+Shay will be performing at the Allegan County Fair this summer.

The two will perform with special guest, Devin Dawson, at the fair on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. for opening day of the fair.

Dan+Shay have topped the country Billboard charts with hit songs "Speechless" and "Tequila," but are sure to put on a great show later this year.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, at 10 a.m. If you're interested in the show, fair officials say you need to purchase tickets on or before August 15.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.