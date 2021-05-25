Deja wow! How West Michigan is going mad for Mid-Century Modern

It's a mod mod mod mod world.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — These days it seems like everywhere you look it's back to the future. From furniture ads, to small and large appliances, retro is hot. Specifically Mid-Century Modern. From TV shows like "Mad Men" to "Wandavision", what's old is new again, and that is good news for Aletha Vandermaas. She owns and operates True Home Restorations.

"I only take on homes that have been built from 1950 to 1975," she says. She restores, renovates and brings them back to life.

From a cottage on the beach in Pere Marquette, a stunning ranch in Holland or a very rare home in Grand Rapids, "Back To The Future" is her now.

"My goal is to make everything in the house look like it has always been there but also look fresh and new," she says, adding, "I'm not trying to make anyone live in a museum, but I love when you pull up to a house and you know it's an old exciting house and everything is authentic."

You can see some 360 video shots from within one of the homes below. The player will only work in certain browsers (Chrome is best).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.