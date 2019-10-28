GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mickey Mouse and his gang of friends will be in Grand Rapids next year.

Disney on Ice is bringing its "Celebrate Memories" show to the Van Andel Arena Feb. 27 through March 1, 2020.

The show will include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with Donald Duck and Goofy all trying to discover his favorite memory of all time. Fans will get the chance to take part in the action with Mickey's "Mouse Pad."

Families will get to see Moana save her island with Maui, as well as Frozen sisters Anna and Elsa. The show will even include mysterious magic from Fantasia.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 with seats starting at $15.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Van Andel and DeVos Place box offices or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

