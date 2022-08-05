Holland dog mom makes Dutch costumes for Tulip Time parade

This adorable horde of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are getting used to the Dutch costumes they’ll be wearing during the Tulip Time parade.

HOLLAND, Mich. — This adorable horde of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are getting used to the Dutch costumes they’ll be wearing during the Tulip Time parade.

Their owner Linda Ellerbroek makes each costume by hand.

“We did it a few years ago. And then the pandemic hit. And you know, everything went downhill from there. So, this year, we kind of ramped it up a little bit,” Ellerbroek said.

Ellerbroek says from start to finish it takes about one night to make one costume.

“It's fun work for me, because I just, you know, at night, it's a nighttime thing sitting here and watching Netflix and sewing. It's just a fun little pastime."

Ellerbroek says she’s been sewing all her life.

“I've got it kind of down pat, I start with the basic black on the back with the Velcro around the neck, the Velcro around the belly. And then I build on that," Ellerbroek said.

Many of the costumes are inspired by traditional Dutch dancer looks but with a little extra flair.

“I tried to stay with the authentic Dutch dance costumes, the material, but then I kind of like, I don't have to stick with their rules. So, I just made them a little brighter.”

Some of the dogs are not fans of their headgear but at least they don’t have to deal with Dutch clogs on their paws.

While that’s not an option, the joy these dogs in their Dutch costumes will bring to people at Tulip Time is undeniable.

