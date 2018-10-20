GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ele's Place is a nonprofit organization started in 2013 by three founding families. The organization is dedicated to providing support for grieving children and their families. Since 2013, Ele's Place Grand Rapids has partnered with over 600 youth and their families, helping them navigate through their journey of grief.

The Ele's Place 5th Annual Fall Reception will be held on Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave. NW. The event is open to the public and tickets are $100. You can purchase a ticket here.

Austin Hatch, renowned former University of Michigan basketball player will be providing the keynote address. Austin is a survivor of two plane crashes. The event will also serve to honor Sue Jandernoa, the Ele's Place 2018 Visionary Award recipient.

