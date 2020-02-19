GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Men and women who suffered from cardiac arrest and were brought back to life by emergency responders had the chance to say thank you to the people who helped save their lives Wednesday.

The Life EMS Heart Savers luncheon honors paramedics, EMT's and ambulance personnel who were involved in life-saving efforts from cardiac arrest.

"There is not always a lot of recognition that goes into prehospital care so to see theses powerful stories of people who are walking and alive because of the interventions of our paramedics, EMTS and the entire system that cared for these patients is just fantastic," said Todd Chassee the Medical Director at Life EMS for Kent County.

RELATED: February is American Health Month: 'Go Red for Women'

In 2019, 36 people were saved from Life EMS in the Greater Grand Rapids area during full cardiac arrest, according to Life EMS.

"We don't always get to meet patients after the fact. In a situation like this, going with one of the worst things you can run into, it's great to see them walking and talking and alive," said Paramedic Elizabeth Maxian.

Maxian was involved in the rescue of Paul Niles, who attended the luncheon with his wife Mary.

"When I see Liz, you know, I just want to hug her. She's just doing her job you know," Niles said.

The ambulance workers who were honored also got special heart pins and certificates as part of the ceremony. This was the third year for the luncheon.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.