GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — When it comes to weddings, there are a lot of decisions to be made. It may seem overwhelming trying to decide on a venue, a photographer, an officiant, food, music, and flowers, but there is no need to fear.

The Fall Bridal Show is taking place on Sept. 6 and 7 at DeVos Place. All kinds of vendors will be there to help you decide what you want your big day to look and feel like.

There will be ideas for everything from reception centerpieces and bridesmaid dresses, to rehearsal dinner options. With everything in one place, this is your one-stop shop to make your day as elegant and beautiful as you.

Try samples of cakes, drinks, and other catering options while you watch a fashion show showing off the latest trends for brides, grooms and the bridal party. You can even sit inside some limos to test them out for the big day.

