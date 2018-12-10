Every fall, we switch out the tank tops and shorts for the sweaters, boots, and scarves. But the other thing that comes out is the beautiful fall colors on the trees across the mitten state. As the weather gets colder and the seasons change, the fantastic views make for a wonderful excuse for a road trip.

In a typical year, fall colors tend to peak between early to mid October for most of West Michigan.

Fall colors tend to peak between early to mid October for most of West Michigan. This year, fall colors will peak about a week late.(Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Fall foliage development is running about a week behind this year, but will reach peak soon.

Fall foliage is nearing peak, especially areas away from the lakeshore. Expect peak to occur in the next 4-7 days. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Pure Michigan has put together a list of some of the best places to get a look at the distinct foliage.

You can make a day trip, or spend a weekend admiring the changing seasons.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM