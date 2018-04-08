GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - For the seventh consecutive year, Firehouse Subs is hosting a bottled water drive on Saturday, August 4.

Each guest will receive a medium sub in exchange for donating one (1) 24-pack of bottled water, benefiting local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more.

As a brand founded by firemen, Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer lifesaving support and relief to first responders and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against dehydration and other heat-related situations.

Last year, more than 768,000 bottles of water were donated. In 2018, the brand hopes to increase collections by 10 percent.

"As former firefighters, my brother, Chris, and I know firsthand the risks first responders face, the dangerous conditions they encounter and the very real need to be properly equipped when responding to an emergency," said Firehouse Subs Co-Founder Robin Sorensen. "Through the H2O for Heroes program, we're proud to provide water that will aid hundreds of first responders and their communities. Some people may not consider water a life-saving tool, but to a firefighter performing physically strenuous tasks in extreme temperatures, as well as those they serve, it is an essential resource."

H2O for Heroes began in 2012 as the passion project of Phoenix-area franchisees Jerry and Windy Griffin. In 2016, Firehouse Subs expanded the program into a nationwide effort.

For more information about the H2O for Heroes collection drive efforts, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

