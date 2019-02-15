LANSING, Mich. — This weekend will be the perfect time to go fishing.

“Twice a year the state of Michigan gives residents an opportunity to get out and throw a line in the water free of charge,” said Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton. “For decades, the free fishing weekends have given families the chance to enjoy the state’s great outdoors and pass down a Michigan tradition to younger generations.”

The state of Michigan hosts two free fishing weekends every year — one in the winter and one in the summer. This winter, residents will have an opportunity to enjoy the many spectacular fishing opportunities Michigan has to offer on Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17.

During these two days, residents and nonresidents alike can fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations still apply. Entry fees for state public boating access sites, state parks and recreation areas are also waived during this time.

“As Michiganders, we are never far from a body of water,” Nesbitt said. “I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the beautiful resources Pure Michigan has to offer. The memories will last a lifetime.”

For more information, including a list of activities across the state, visit www.Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

