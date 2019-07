Ready to sweat at Rosa Parks Circle?

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free fitness classes, including Zumba and yoga.

Classes are Mondays through Fridays until August 23. No registration is needed.

City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department Free Yoga on the Blue Bridge continues tonight at 5:30! Will we see you there?🧘‍♂️🧘‍♀️ Photo courtesy of Sara Robb Yoga

For a list of free community classes, head to the Parks and Recreation Department's website.

