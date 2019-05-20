Reading is good for you no matter how old you are or how many times you visit the local library. May is Get Caught Reading Month and it is a great reminder that books are an important part of our lives and can be fun.

Get yourself and the family over to any one of the Kent District Library branches to get some reading done and check out the other great things the library has to offer.

Family musician Laura Doherty will be visiting West Michigan later this summer to perform. There are multiple Sing a Song events beginning in July.

123 Andres events begin in August. You can pick one of the programs and join Andre an he learns how to dance.

The Storytellers will share A Universe of Stories and Music beginning in August. You are encouraged to join in and learn about music and instruments all over the world.

For teens, there is a stain glass making class with a focus on Star Wars! There are multiple sessions and pre-registration begins on May 20. Classes begin in June.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook pa