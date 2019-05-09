COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. —

Temperatures are cooler, daylight hours are shorter and it’s time to embrace the change of seasons.

This weekend there’s a festival happening that’ll let you do just that.

The annual Sunflower Festival is kicking off the fall season at the Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm.

It's happening Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.

There are four acres of big, beautiful sunflowers and a walking path through the field with plenty of photo ops.

You can also learn fun facts about sunflowers while you're there and even take a pretty flower home.

Entry is $5 per person, and kids ages 2 and under are free.

The farm market will also be open, offering baked goods, lunch and fresh produce.

