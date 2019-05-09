COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. —
Temperatures are cooler, daylight hours are shorter and it’s time to embrace the change of seasons.
This weekend there’s a festival happening that’ll let you do just that.
The annual Sunflower Festival is kicking off the fall season at the Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm.
It's happening Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.
There are four acres of big, beautiful sunflowers and a walking path through the field with plenty of photo ops.
You can also learn fun facts about sunflowers while you're there and even take a pretty flower home.
Entry is $5 per person, and kids ages 2 and under are free.
The farm market will also be open, offering baked goods, lunch and fresh produce.
Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Fall Bridal Show returns to DeVos Place for a 17th year
- Muskegon's drive in movie theater extends season through October
- Goodbye summer, hello fall!
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.