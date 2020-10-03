GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is on the way and it's time get social. The Sport and Social Club is for people who like sports and socializing -- all in one place!

There are leagues in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon. You can sign up as a team, as a small group, or just as an individual. You can choose from sports like flag football, softball, soccer, beach volleyball, and others.

All the teams are co-ed so feel free to include everyone in your friend group in the fun.

There is also a 40s and up league if you would rather play with more people your age.

Early registration is happening until March 15, and includes $10 off individual pricing. After that, registration at the regular prices goes until April 22. Games and the drinks and food afterward begin in May.

Hopcat, Grand Rapids Brewing Co., Quinn & Tuties, and The Log Cabin are partnering with the organization and that's where most after game gatherings will be held.

GRBC even created a beer in honor of the Sport and Social Club called Adult Recess. It's a kolsch style ale that will be available next week.

