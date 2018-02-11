GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The race is one of the shortest in the country. Coming in at 384 feet, or 0.1K, the race has gained popularity in its efforts to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

In its eighth year, Kyle Smith and Mike Friar, the race directors, continue to work to find a cure for Duchenne - a genetic disease of progressive muscle weakness, primarily impacting boys. Over a dozen West Michigan families have boys with this deadly disease. Mike's family is one of them.

Earlier in the year, Mike lost his son Kevin to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Mike's other son, Kyle, has also been diagnosed with the disease.

The race this year is at a new location. New Holland Knickerbocker on Bridge Street will be the headquarters where you can register for the race as well as pick up race packets.

The race begins at noon, and wraps at 12:10 p.m. The after party goes until 3 p.m.

For more information about the race and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, head to the website at grpoint1k.com.

