Every Thursday evening until August 23 music will fill the area in front of the Grand Rapids Art Museum. The GRAM on the Green is a weekly concert series that takes place every year outside the museum. This year, the lineup includes a diverse offering of artists and groups.

Each Thursday, a different performer or group of performers will take the stage and show off their skill. Those that gather to listen are also invited to relax on the outdoor terrace of the museum, grab a bite from food trucks, or enjoy the cash bar. They can even go inside and check out the museum's exhibits for free from 5-9 p.m. that evening.

There are several galleries on display this summer at the the museum. You can learn more about them here.

