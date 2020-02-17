GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you take a stroll in downtown Grand Haven on Saturday, Feb. 22, you'll see some life size replicas of your favorite nursery rhymes.

The tenth annual Frozen in Time event is from 2 to 4 p.m. Many businesses of Grand Haven's Main Street are participating, inviting patrons to check out their special window displays for the event.

Storefronts along Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to Beacon Boulevard, and on 7th Street between Washington and Madison. Each will feature live "frozen" mannequins.

Three honorary judges will choose a "Juror's Choice" Award, but the public will get to vote for their favorite. As you go around matching the storefront to the nursery rhyme on a special scorecard, you can decide who might win the "People's Choice" Award.

At 4 p.m., the "frozen" mannequins will become unfrozen and an awards ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. You can meet the live mannequins and turn in your completed scorecard for a chance to win a prize. You must be present in order to win.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Ottawa County//Grand Haven News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.