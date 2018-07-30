GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On August 1, everyone is getting a chance to check out more interesting machines and vehicles than the cars that sit in your driveway.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting the third annual "Meet the Machines" event from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event gives kids and adults the chance to get up close and personal with things ike a police cruiser, a special response team truck from the Grand Rapids Police Department, an ambulance, a dump truck, a zamboni, and a construction crane.

The equipment and vehicles are there so kids can get a better idea of what they are and what they do.

The event will be held under the Market Shed at the Downtown Market.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM