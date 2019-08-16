GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department has a new member of the team and he is cute as can be.

The fire department shared the news of their new puppy at the Bridge Street Fire Station on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Axel, or Axe for short, is a Lab mix rescue puppy that the department says will be "on duty" 24/7. Once he's trained, Axel will help with station tours, fire prevention efforts and community outreach. GRFD says he's already been out on a few calls.

