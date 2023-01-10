'A heart for others' | Grand Rapids girl breaks gender norms in firefighting

GRFD holds a youth fire academy every summer. Applications will be found on their website.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "It's not just big buff guys on TV."

That's what teenager Sadie Morgan says about the stereotypes of the firefighting field.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, only 5% of career firefighters are women.

This is something Morgan, with the help of the Grand Rapids Fire Department, hopes to change. She spent the summer breaking those barriers through the Grand Rapids Youth Fire Academy.

"A 5 foot 6, small 14-year-old can do all these things," Sadie said.

At the academy, she learned about the day-to-day life of a firefighter as well as how to perform life-saving skills she can use now, like CPR.

Not only was Morgan the only girl in her group, but she was also the youngest. While the program is meant for students 15 and up, when she saw the program, her mom encouraged her to apply anyway.

"And I said, 'Well, it doesn't hurt to try,'" said Ella Morgan, Sadie's mom. "We were all pleasantly surprised when she got that email from Deputy Chief Freeman saying 'You're in.'”

Morgan's passion for helping others is her driving force behind joining the academy.

"We've always seen, yeah, just that heart for others and wanting to help," Ella said. "I'm so excited that at this young age, we can empower her to recognize she can break through gender norms."

Whether it's firefighting or something else, Morgan had words of encouragement for others in similar positions.

"Anyone can do anything you put your mind to," she said.

The Youth Fire Academy is held every summer, with applications on The City's website.

