GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum and Urban Roots are partnering for several events this summer to get the community more interested in gardening, and help teach people what they need to know about growing things at their own homes.

On Saturday July 28, Kids in the Garden will focus on teaching your whole family how to garden together. The workshop will take place at the Public Museum's urban garden on the bank of the grand river. There will also be a hands on demo lab inside the museum itself. The workshop will last about 1.5 hours and is for young and old learners alike. It's $12 for the general public and $4 for museum members. Tickets to the workshop also include museum entrance for the day. You can get those here.

There will also be gardening workshops on August 18 discussing pickling and fermenting, and on September 8 discussing garden salsa and hot sauce making.

To learn more about Urban Roots, you can visit their website.

