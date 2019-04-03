GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The museums in West Michigan are an amazing way for parents and kids to learn together, explore new ideas, and be a part of the community where they live. On Sunday, March 10, The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting a free day to help make sure everyone can enjoy the exhibits no matter their financial situation.

The museum partnered with Kent County Farm Bureau in order to make the free day a reality. Visitors won't be charged entry to the museum and they can explore all three stories of core exhibits. Some of the visitor favorites include the "Streets of Grand Rapids" exhibit, and the "TOYS!" exhibit. Both are included in the free admission on March 10. "Streets of Grand Rapids" is an immersive exhibit that allows visitors to fee like they are in Grand Rapids during the 19th century. "TOYS!" is an interactive exhibit that allows visitors to enjoy the games and toys of multiple generations, sparking old memories and creating new ones.

There are also some additional exhibits and experiences visitors can enjoy for an additional charge. Those include the special traveling exhibit "Expedition: Dinosaur", planetarium shows, and the museum's carousel.

